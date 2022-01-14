From beginner to seasoned skier, Treetops Resort offers winter fun for all

Treetops Resort offers terrain for everyone, whether you’re a skier or snowboarder, a beginner or a seasoned pro.

GAYLORD, Mich. — Nestled into the quaint northern Michigan town of Gaylord is an outdoor oasis of winter fun.

Mariah Beyer runs a ski school at the base of the slopes, so even those who’ve never stood up on skis can get in on the action.

Make your reservation now for an up-north adventure your family will never forget. Visit www.Treetops.com or call 1-888-Treetops.

