Treetops Resort offers Cool School winter getaway and fun for the whole family

GAYLORD, Mich. — It is billed as Michigan’s most spectacular family winter playground. Treetops Resort in Gaylord has launched its winter season with skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and plenty of trailside fun.

New this year, the resort is open all day, every day of the week. They’ve increased their snow-making capacity, installed an Extreme Tubing Park for those who prefer to ride an inner-tube down the slopes, and invested in a treasure-trove of state-of-the-sport equipment.

Also new this year is the Cool School Winter Getaway package. The all-inclusive, inflation buster experience is priced as low as $139 per person, based on double occupancy midweek. The package includes unlimited outdoor recreation with downhill skiing, snowboarding, tubing, XC skiing, snowshoeing, evening snowshoe hikes, and even ice skating.

Cool School includes lessons and rental equipment for downhill and snowboard. The package also includes two meals, breakfast and dinner, with each night’s stay.

For more information, or to make reservations, call 1-888-TREETOPS or visit www.treetops.com.

