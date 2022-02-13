Union Home Mortgage helps homebuyers navigate the mortgage process with ease

Union Home Mortgage is driven by the belief that homeownership should be accessible for everyone.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether you’re buying your first home or your fifth, Union Home Mortgage can walk you step-by-step through the process.

Jamie Stocks is a loan officer and Brand Team Lead with Union Home Mortgage. She said UHM has more than 155 branch locations across 44 states and Washington, D.C. and is driven by the belief that homeownership should be accessible for everyone.

Stocks listed some of the services offered by UHM, including conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans, refinancing, rehab loans and new home construction.

For more information, visit www.uhm.com or call (616) 466-7977.

