U.S. Coast Guard Festival to begin in Grand Haven Friday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard Festival is a way to honor the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and to celebrate the military branch’s deep ties to the city of Grand Haven.

The festival runs July 29 through Aug. 7 and will feature events that are both somber and celebratory. From ship tours and parades to tribute bands and a national memorial service, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

For a full list of festival events, and to purchase tickets for those events that require it, visit www.CoastGuardFest.org.

