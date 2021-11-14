Use holiday visits with aging parents to have “difficult conversations” about the future

With the holidays approaching many people are planning to get together with their aging parents for the first time since the pandemic set in.

They may notice a difference in mom or dad and it may be time for a difficult conversation.

Tim Alles, founder of Alles Law, is accustomed to facilitating discussions about the incapacity of a parent. Alles said this time of year, he gets the most inquiries about this because kids see mom and dad for the first time in a while over the holidays. They notice changes, like increased memory loss or confusion.

Sometimes there are more obvious issues. They might be having a harder time getting around or seem unsteady on their feet. These are things considered essential for safe daily living. It’s time to talk. And yet, in many families, there is a reluctance to discuss family finances, or even admit that there are challenges.

As the adult child, you want to balance freedom vs. safety, and assume the role of caretaker. Alles suggested scheduling a time with a professional to discuss issues of aging. He said, with the holidays approaching, the "gift" of planning is becoming more and more popular. According to Alles, one of the best gifts you can give your family is a personalized estate plan — the gift of assurance and peace of mind that you are prepared for whatever comes your way.

If you need legal advice as you get those difficult conversations going, or you wish to give the gift of estate planning, call the team at Alles Law at 616-365-5055. You can learn more about them at www.AllesLaw.com.

