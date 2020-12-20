Versiti Blood Center wants you to celebrate the Season of Giving

The Season of Giving is upon us and one gift you may not have thought of giving is the gift of health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Season of Giving is upon us and one gift you may not have thought of giving is the gift of health.

Versiti Blood Center is in need of blood and Covid-19 convalescent plasma donations. Dawn Kaiser, from Versiti, joined us to talk about who is eligible and why donations are so badly needed right now.

For more information, visit https://www.versiti.org/ways-to-give/our-communities/michigan.

