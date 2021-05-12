West Michigan Band Instruments wants its customers to know the joy of making music

It’s a family-owned business where the goal is to get high-quality instruments at a good price into the hands of their customers, and then following that up with top-notch and timely service.
West Michigan Band Instruments has a wide assortment of brand new and refurbished instruments, plus all the accessories a musician might need. Their rental program allows beginning musicians to pay a nominal monthly fee, while deciding whether to make a permanent commitment to an instrument.
West Michigan Band Instruments is located on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Learn more at www.WestMichiganBand.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.