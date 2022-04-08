From purchase to repair, West Michigan Band Instruments is ready to meet all of your instrumental needs

Phil Marsh and Michael Michewicz joined us to talk about what makes West Michigan Band superior.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Strike up the band! School will soon be back in session and that means high school bands are already preparing for the upcoming football and competition seasons.

There are also children who will soon get their first taste of playing in the elementary or middle school band. Whatever the case, West Michigan Band Instruments wants to be the go-to place for all of your instrumental needs, from purchase to repair.

Phil Marsh and Michael Michewicz joined us to talk about what makes West Michigan Band superior.

For them, it’s all about selection, a commitment to meeting customers’ needs, and a very busy repair shop.

West Michigan Band Instruments is located on Plainfield Avenue at Four Mile in Grand Rapids. For more information call 616-447-8124 or visit www.WestMichiganBand.com.

Store Hours:

Monday-Thursday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.