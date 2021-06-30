West Michigan Community Bank delivers a wish on behalf of Make-A-Wish Michigan

West Michigan Community Bank has committed to granting a wish in partnership with Make-A-Wish Michigan.

The match between the bank and its wish recipient has not yet been made, but president Phil Koning said WMCB employees are thrilled to be able to provide the distraction and sense of hope a wish can bring.

In the meantime, they are hoping others will find a way to support the work of Make-A Wish Michigan. For more information, visit

www.michigan.wish.org. You can also find Make-A-Wish on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter. And for more

information about West Michigan Community Bank, go to www.wmcb.com. The bank is also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

