West Michigan Community Bank offers employees a chance to volunteer in the community

Cadie Putnam says it’s important for West Michigan Community Bank to give back to the communities they serve, so volunteering has become a big part of the bank’s business model.

Putnam manages the WMCB branch in Hudsonville. She said the team does a company-wide volunteer day at least once per year. This fall, that day fell on Oct. 11, and bank employees were spread across three local non-profit organizations: Community Action House, Inner City Christian Federation and 20 Liters.

Community Action House provides food, clothing, shelter and the opportunity to build necessary skills to achieve a stable and prosperous life. Inner City Christian Federation aims to provide equitable opportunity, affordable homes and thriving neighborhoods. They also offer foreclosure assistance, first time home buyer classes, financial capability courses and more. 20 Liters works to make dirty water clean for the most vulnerable through long-lasting and innovative solutions.

Putnam said volunteering at Community Action House involved stocking and packaging food, and performing light cleaning and garden work. She said volunteers were able to help Inner City Christian Federation with the restoration or remodeling of homes by doing yard work, painting, making home repairs and doing light carpentry work. At 20 Liters, they built water filtration systems that Rwandan volunteers will distribute to vulnerable families.

