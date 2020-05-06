West Michigan Community Bank serves customers, community amid COVID-19 crisis

West Michigan Community Bank has been in business for more than 40 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is no shortage of stories about local business being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

West Michigan Community Bank has been in business for over 40 years, with six branches going on seven.

The bank is committed to serving the community as well as its customers. President & CEO Phil Koning says the bank has donated to United Way COVID-19 Response Funds, provided Paycheck Protection Program Loans to local and small businesses, and partnered with Community Foundation of Holland/Zeeland Area Line of Credit Program to help local non-profits.

