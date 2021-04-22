West Michigan Community Bank supports Kent County Parks Foundation

West Michigan Community Bank discuss the work of the Foundation and the gift of a thriving county parks system, supported by organizations like WMCB.

As the weather changes and folks are starting to get back outside to enjoy it, why not explore one of Kent County’s beautiful parks?

The Kent County Parks Foundation is devoted to giving that experience. Sam Moore is the executive director of the Foundation and Mike Skinner from West Michigan Community Bank discuss the work of the Foundation and the gift of a thriving county parks system, supported by organizations like WMCB.

Learn more about the Kent County Parks Foundation at http://www.kcpf.org/ and West Michigan Community Bank at www.wmcb.com.

