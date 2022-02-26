Get an early taste of spring at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show

The show will offer over 350 exhibitors and dozens of seminars.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 41st season, the West Michigan Home & Garden Show offers 13 feature gardens, five free seminar stages and more than 350 exhibitors.

It is always just the antidote we need for a Michigan Winter. From home improvement projects to goodies from the garden, the show is pure inspiration.

It runs March 3-6 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Show times and ticket prices are available at https://showspan.com/WMH/.

