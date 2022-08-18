As expected, West Michigan real estate market begins to correct

Kendra Havemeier joined us from Havemeier Homes to explain what all of this means for both buyers and sellers.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone who has kept an eye on the local real estate market knows it’s been interesting, to say the least, but supply appears to be going up.

In some cases, prices are coming down, but interest rates are going up. So, who’s in the driver’s seat?

Kendra Havemeier joined us from Havemeier Homes to explain what all of this means for both buyers and sellers.

She said buyers are finally seeing more inventory. Homes are staying on the market longer, which has led to some price reductions. Yet, for sellers, the climate is still very good.

Bottom line? Havemeier said now is a great time to either buy or sell a home but it’s important to have someone who understands the market by your side.

For more information, or to buy or sell a home, contact Kendra at 616-821-5525 or check out her website at www.HavemeierHomes.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.