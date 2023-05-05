Michigan’s agribusiness industry offers diverse career options, employs many in our state

While there are many careers to be found on farms across the state, the agribusiness industry offers many more options.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When most people think of a career in agribusiness, they automatically think farming. And, while there are many careers to be found on farms across the state, the agribusiness industry offers many more options.

Kyle Fiebig is the Director of Career & Technical Education with Muskegon Area Intermediate School District and Karrie Brown is the Agribusiness Talent Council Lead with West Michigan Works! They joined us to share more information about the many careers and specializations, and the critical nature of agribusiness.

According to West Michigan Works!:

• One in five people in Michigan works in agribusiness.

• More than 26,000 people in WEST Michigan work in agribusiness.

• Agribusiness contributes over $1.6 billion each year to West Michigan’s economy.

• Many career opportunities do not require a four-year degree.

There is a Career Ag-xploration event in Muskegon on May 6. It’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Muskegon Farmer’s Market. It’s designed for the whole family to attend. Participants can learn about food grown and processed in West Michigan, meet farmers and food processors, and learn about the many career options available to them.

For more information, visit https://www.wegrowmi.org/ag-xploration.

