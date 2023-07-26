Employers and job seekers in the health care industry share family-friendly career fair event

Job seekers and employers will have a chance to connect while their families enjoy the experience, too.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The call is out for people hoping to start or grow a career in health care. The West Michigan Health Careers Council is holding a Health Care Career Fair Carnival on August 2 in Grand Rapids.

Job seekers and employers will have a chance to connect while their families enjoy the experience, too. The family-friendly event will be held at the GRCC M-TEC building. The goal is to create a job fair event where health care employers can focus on meeting job seekers where they are while also creating an enjoyable night for their families. Kids will enjoy free attractions like a bounce house, a glitter tattoo artist, a balloon animal artist and more. Local food trucks will offer discounted prices to some delicious treats.

At the same time, teen and adult job seekers will be able to connect with health care education providers to learn about industry career paths. They’ll learn about community resources, and hear from employers about competitive wages, on-the-job training and career advancement opportunities.

Employers will also be offering on-site interviews. Registration is encouraged but not required. Visit wmihealthcareers.org/get-involved to learn more.

Health Care Career Fair Carnival

Aug. 2 from 4-7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Community College

Leslie E. Tassell MTEC

622 Godfrey Ave. SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

