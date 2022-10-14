Local effort underway to promote careers in construction

The group is actively participating in Careers in Construction Month by holding talent tours and traveling roadshows.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Careers in Construction Month, an effort to increase our awareness of construction careers and inspire people to choose that line of work.

Ryan Struck-VanderHaak is with Wolverine Building Group and chair of the Construction Careers Council. Holly Wasielewski is with Christman Company and vice chair of the Council.

The group is actively participating in Careers in Construction Month by holding talent tours and traveling roadshows. There will be a week set aside to focus on inclusion to bring critical diversity to the construction field.

Folks who are interested in participating in Construction Career Council events should visit www.constructioncareerscouncil.org.

For more information about local construction careers visit www.WestMichiganWorks.org.

