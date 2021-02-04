West Michigan Works! continues matching employers and job seekers during the pandemic

If you’re in the market for a new job or an employer looking to hire, West Michigan Works! may have the answer.

If you’re in the market for a new job or an employer looking to hire, West Michigan Works! may have the answer.

Juan Rosario described how the agency matches employers with job seekers, and assists applicants in developing the right skills for the job they want.

West Michigan Works! service centers have been closed due to the pandemic, but Rosario said they have still been providing services virtually and by appointment.

Rosario said they hold virtual hiring events on a regular basis and have some free virtual training coming up. For more information, or to begin a job search, visit www.westmiworks.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.