Job-seekers are invited to discover a career in manufacturing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November 7-11 is Discover Manufacturing Week, an opportunity to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. It’s part of a national initiative to address common misconceptions about manufacturing.

We talked about local efforts with Ryan Graham, the Director of Workforce Development with Kent ISD, and Sara Whisler, Human Resources Director at Flex Fab. They are both members of the Executive Board of Discover Manufacturing.

They were careful to dispel the stereotype of manufacturing jobs being dirty and done in dark, crummy places. There is a wide array of manufacturing jobs that offer lots of training and a career path for the future.

Learn more about Discover Manufacturing Week at www.Discover-Manufacturing.com. There is more information for job seekers and employers at www.WestMichiganWorks.org.

