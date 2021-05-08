West Michigan Works! to participate in national employment and training initiative to put people back to work

West Michigan Works! has been selected to take part in a national initiative called The Future of Work Grand Challenge.

There is no question that the local workforce has been impacted by COVID-19.

The pandemic brought layoffs and closures and a while lot of uncertainty when it comes to employment, both for companies that are hiring and those who are looking for work.

West Michigan Works! has been selected to take part in a national initiative called The Future of Work Grand Challenge. Its goal is to put help put more than 25,000 individuals, impacted by COVID-19 layoffs and closures, back to work. Quickly.

As part of the challenge, participating workforce agencies, like Michigan Works!, are looking for people to help them test emerging technologies that will give individuals new skills that lead to employment.

The trainings will begin in May and will complete in 90 days or less. This opportunity is available to persons:

Who have access to the internet and a computer or smart phone.

Who do not have a college degree.

Who are unemployed or underemployed.

The project will be working with three different technology solutions:

Rapid re-skilling for CNC machinists.

Machinists are in high demand in Michigan. In addition, the skills learned in this training can be used in other occupations including industrial machinery mechanics, maintenance and repair workers, machinery assemblers and fabricators, tool and die makers. These skills would also be valuable in several manufacturing apprenticeship programs.

This training combines online learning and virtual training. Online learning can be done anywhere, anytime. Through the app, participants will access course content, track their progress and get in-app chat support. The augmented reality training uses a hololens headset.

While wearing the headset they will experience a 3D virtual environment, seeing real footage of equipment through the eyes of an instructor who will demonstrate the tasks and processes that were learned online.

Once a participant has successfully completed training, they will be connected to employers who are interested in hiring them.

Customer service training.

Customer service training can be used to find jobs in several different industries healthcare, hospitality, and banking to name a few. This online training can be done anywhere, anytime.

Participants will complete personalized coursework to help them master their skills, participate in real-world team projects to practice those skills, and receive feedback from a coach to help them succeed.

At the end of the training, they will receive help identifying and applying for sales and customer service roles.

Aspiring entrepreneurs or small business owners.

For individuals facing significant obstacles to traditional employment, entrepreneurship may offer an alternative path to generating income. The training consists of a facilitated online workshop and app.

Participants will gain basic knowledge of business concepts, create a business plan and budget, connect with microlenders and other small business support resources, and develop important soft skills such as critical thinking and decision-making.

Again, timing is critical. The trainings begin in May. If you’re interested in learning more about any of the solutions, or applying for the program, visit mifutureofwork.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.