GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 41st season at DeVos Place on Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8.

With 13 feature gardens, 5 free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need, all under one roof, this is the show to attend!

Natalie Carmolli visited My West Michigan Thursday to talk about some of the best plants, or Proven Winners, for the upcoming growing season. Carmolli is the Advertising and PR Specialist from Spring Meadow Nursery in Grand Haven.

She talked about Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Shrubs and her seminar at the Home & Garden will touch on the Proven Winners Plants of the Year for 2020.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, March 5: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, March 6: 12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adult: $10 Online / $12 At the Door

$10 Online / $12 At the Door Child (6-14): $4

(6-14): $4 Multi-Day Adult Ticket (Online Only): $18

To learn more about the 41st Annual West Michigan Home & Garden show you can visit their website here.

