When driving is no longer an option for seniors, RideLink is there

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — RideLink provides Kent County adults, age 60+, affordable transportation throughout Kent County. Seniors can schedule a ride to a medical appointment, the grocery store, or even to visit a friend.

RideLink provides safe and reliable transportation, when driving is no longer an option, or inclement weather makes driving hazardous.

Funded by the Kent County Senior Millage, RideLink provides people with independence and the ability to freely move throughout Kent County. Using RideLink also offers family members and caregivers relief from being the sole person responsible for providing transportation.

Learn more at www.aaawm.org/ridelink or call 888-456-5664.

