x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

The Exchange

When parents disagree over child custody and parenting time, having the right attorney can help

Attorney Shon Cook explained what the court considers when making a ruling.

The battle by parents over child custody and parenting time can be heart-wrenching and it’s comforting to have an attorney at your side who can walk you through the process.  

Attorney Shon Cook explained what the court considers when making a ruling.

For more information or to connect with Shon directly, visit www.shoncooklaw.com

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.