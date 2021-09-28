Whole house generators can be a blessing when the power goes out

Have you ever had a power outage and been the only house on the street without a generator?

Have you ever had a power outage and been the only house on the street without a generator, the constant hum of all those motors taking on a mocking tone?

Brett Lascko joined us from Lascko Services to talk about installing a whole house generator. Lascko said they come in all sizes and can power the entire home or just the necessities and homeowners should spend some time with their advisor answering lifestyle questions to make sure they get the back-up system they want and need. For example, Lascko said there should be questions like:

What is most important to you that must run during a power outage?

What could you do without?

Are there medical reasons you need power like A/C or oxygen machines>

Do you plan on remodeling or adding on to the home?

How long do you plan on staying in your home?

All of these can affect what you will get when the power is out. The team at Lascko Services can answer all of your questions. Visit their website to make an appointment or just give them a call at www.lasckoservices.com or 231-725-2777.

