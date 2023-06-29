Wings Over Muskegon: The Yankee Air Museum brings an air show back to Muskegon

The weekend will kick off with an Air Adventures program that starts on Thursday, July 6 and will continue throughout the show weekend.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The skies over Muskegon will soon be filled with the action and excitement that only an air show can bring, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen this summer.

It's been 17 years since Muskegon had an air show. The Yankee Air Museum already produces a show in Ypsilanti each year as a fundraiser for the Museum so when folks in Muskegon expressed an interest, Wings Over Muskegon was born and will take place July 8-9.



It will feature the museum’s B17 and B25 bombers, along with a C47 and Huey. Spectators will be able to purchase a once-in-a-lifetime ride in these historic aircraft.

Wings Over Muskegon Director Ashley Myers said the development of businesses, homes and roadways around the airport prohibits the show from featuring a military jet team like the Blue Angels.

According to Myers, the aerobatic box, or area that those military jet teams need to fly in for their high-speed aerobatic maneuvers, would require the museum to vacate more than a hundred businesses/homes during flight times, along with shutting down several roadways.

“We know this is not realistic,” said Myers, “but we can have an aerobatic box that will accompany single-ship demonstrations like our headliner, the USAF A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration team.”

Myers explained the A10C-Thunderbolt II was the first Air Force aircraft specifically designed for close air support of ground troops.

“Also known as the ‘tank-buster,’” said Myers, “this aircraft delivers a number of munitions, but most noticeable is the 30mm Gatling gun that can fire 3,900 rounds a minute and can defeat an array of ground targets to include tanks.”

Myers explained that the A10 is extremely maneuverable at low speeds and low altitudes, which makes it ideal for air show demonstrations as it is always in front of the crowd.

Spectators will also see 11-time consecutive US Aerobatic Champion, Rob Holland, flying his high-powered MXS-RH, a one-of-a-kind, all carbon-fiber masterpiece.

This airplane is capable of pulling 16 positive and negative Gs, as well as rolls at nearly 500 degrees per second.

“Rob's routine is like no other in the industry,” said Myers. “Spectators will be left breathless with his hard-charging routine.”

The show will also feature the P-51 Mustang Swamp Fox, Hooligans Flight Team, the Yankee Air Museum warbirds, a parachute team, and a few other demonstrations.

There will a number of military static display aircraft on the ground along with their crews.

It's a family friendly event and kids 15 years-old and younger are free.

All tickets must be purchased in advance - including parking. General Admission is $25-$50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.WingsOverMuskegon.com.

