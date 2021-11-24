Winter is the season to make memories at Treetops Resort

The Treetops Resort team prides themselves in creating a fun-filled environment where families of all ages and interests can make wintertime memories together.

GAYLORD, Mich. — Treetops Resort in Gaylord is ushering in a new season of winter white and is thrilled to offer a winter playground filled with outdoor and indoor activities for days of Family Fun.

The Treetops Resort team prides themselves in creating a fun-filled environment where families of all ages and interests can make wintertime memories together. The resort features 23 ski runs, multiple terrain parks, Glade skiing for the more adventurous, cross-country skiing, newly enhanced extreme tubing, a Culinary Adventure Series and full-service spa and salon.

This year there’s MORE SNOW with TRIPLE the snowmaking capacity – covering more ski, snowboard and tubing terrain earlier. And, the not to be missed Extreme Tubing park is now TWICE the size making for TWICE the fun for everyone, introducing a brand-new conveyor lift and the new Sidewinder run with banked turns.

Adding to the fun – more ski and snowboard rental gear. The Treetops winter fun team has increased its rental equipment fleet by 30% with state-of-the-art gear including new boots, bindings, skis, and snowboards, offering gear for all abilities and ages.

Celebrating the winter season each week is the Winter Party. The weekly celebration, which happens at the top of the Ski Hill, takes place most Saturday evenings during the winter. Guests will be able to enjoy S’mores, hot chocolate, various contests, and a bit of magic with Tommy Tropic performing tricks defying the eye.

Other fun filled activities include a Scavenger Hunt, Fat Tire Snow Biking, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Sleigh Rides, Sunrise Groomer Rides, the popular Extreme Tubing and Dog Sledding on various weekends.

Guests may reserve accommodations, lessons and rental equipment, purchase daily lift tickets, and make reservations for tubing, dog sled and culinary adventures just by visiting www.treetops.com or by calling 1-888-TREETOPS.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.