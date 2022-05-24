Life has taken a toll on women’s mental health during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you spend any amount of time on social media and in some of the discussion boards and forums, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of women and, in particular moms, are suffering right now. The pandemic has done a number on them.
We spoke with Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram, Section Chief of Psychology at Spectrum Health, to find out what’s going on.
As expected, all of the change and uncertainty of the pandemic is to blame. Dr. Volpe-Bertram talked about how the stress is impacting moms and she shared some ideas for coping.
You can find more information at www.SpectrumHealth.org/talkmentalhealth.
