Life has taken a toll on women’s mental health during pandemic

We spoke with Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram, Section Chief of Psychology at Spectrum Health, to find out what’s going on.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you spend any amount of time on social media and in some of the discussion boards and forums, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of women and, in particular moms, are suffering right now. The pandemic has done a number on them.

We spoke with Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram, Section Chief of Psychology at Spectrum Health, to find out what’s going on.

As expected, all of the change and uncertainty of the pandemic is to blame. Dr. Volpe-Bertram talked about how the stress is impacting moms and she shared some ideas for coping.

You can find more information at www.SpectrumHealth.org/talkmentalhealth.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.