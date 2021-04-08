World record attempt at chalk art being made in Caledonia

There’s nothing like a good old fashioned chalk art drawing to add cheer on a driveway or sidewalk.

But Kent District Library is sponsoring a chalk art project in Caledonia that may just end up in the Guinness Book of World Records. Caledonia high school students Holly Barker, Kiana Haywood, and Kloey Brown have been preparing for the special feat.

The official title they are going for is 'Largest Display of Chalk Pavement Art.' The event is August 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Caledonia Green Space, near the KDL Caledonia Library branch.

Artists are wanted to help achieve the record. Participants don't need to be professionals. All skills and age levels are welcome. The chalk has provided by Kent District Library, a sponsor of the event. Organizers will not know right away whether they have set a record.

The Guinness World Records team reviews all evidence, which could take a few weeks. Learn more about the project or follow along to see if they set a record at www.somethingtocelebrate.org.

