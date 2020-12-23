Wow Vision Therapy addresses common vision issues with a special focus on children

Wow Vision Therapy has locations in Grand Rapids and St. Joseph.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wow Vision Therapy addresses several common vision issues, and applies a special focus on children.

Dr. Dan Fortenbacher is a board-certified developmental vision and rehabilitation optometrist and Founder of Wow Vision Therapy. He works with patients of all ages, but extensively with children, to improve their visual development for reading, learning and classroom performance.

Dr. Fortenbacher joined us to talk about how vision therapy works to help children whose vision challenges impact their ability to read and learn.

Wow Vision Therapy has locations in Grand Rapids and St. Joseph.

To learn more or book an appointment, visit https://wowvision.net/

