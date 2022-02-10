Zeeland Board of Public Works customers enjoy lower rates, impressive reliability

It’s Public Power Week, a chance to learn about and celebrate the benefits of public power.

ZEELAND, Mich. — It’s Public Power Week, a chance to learn about and celebrate the benefits of public power.

Zeeland Board of Public Works is a municipally-owned water and electric utility that serves the City of Zeeland and its surrounding community.

The Board of Public Works has been recognized nationally for superior safety, reliability, and system improvements. They offer retail electric rates among the lowest in the State of Michigan.

Andrew Boatright is the General Manager of Zeeland Board of Public Works and he said more affordable rates is one benefit of public power. The other is reliability.

Boatright explained how the utility is working to address a variety of issues that are or eventually will affect customers, including rising energy costs, the popularity of electric vehicles, and the potential for electricity capacity deficiencies.

Public Power Week runs October 2 to 8, 2022. Learn more about the Zeeland Board of Public Works at www.Zeelandbpw.com.

