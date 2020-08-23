Tools to help set kids up for success while learning from home

With at-home learning at the forefront, blogger Emily Richett spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE about some of her favorite learning-from-home tools.

For most families, this school year will look much different due to COVID-19. With at-home learning at the forefront, blogger Emily Richett spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE about some of her favorite learning-from-home tools.

Each of the items are geared towards homeschooling and helping parents set their kids up for success during this unprecedented time.

Below is an overview of the tools:

Play Osmo: Digital learning games that inspire creativity and education.

Digital learning games that inspire creativity and education. Dash into Learning: Activities and resources to help kids' read from an early age.

Activities and resources to help kids' read from an early age. Lit League: Book-themed activity boxes.

Book-themed activity boxes. Anchored Women Homeschool Planner: Fully customizable homeschooling planner.

Fully customizable homeschooling planner. Splendid Spoon Meal Delivery: Plant-based, ready-to-eat meal delivery service with smoothies, grain bowls and soup.

Plant-based, ready-to-eat meal delivery service with smoothies, grain bowls and soup. Smile Window Learning Lovey Masks: Face masks with a translucent window for easy lip-reading that encourages clear communication.

For a more in-depth look at these tools, visit Richett's Blog here.

