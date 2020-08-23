Tools to help set kids up for success while learning from home

For most families, this school year will look much different due to COVID-19. With at-home learning at the forefront, blogger Emily Richett spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE about some of her favorite learning-from-home tools.
Each of the items are geared towards homeschooling and helping parents set their kids up for success during this unprecedented time.
Below is an overview of the tools:
- Play Osmo: Digital learning games that inspire creativity and education.
- Dash into Learning: Activities and resources to help kids' read from an early age.
- Lit League: Book-themed activity boxes.
- Anchored Women Homeschool Planner: Fully customizable homeschooling planner.
- Splendid Spoon Meal Delivery: Plant-based, ready-to-eat meal delivery service with smoothies, grain bowls and soup.
- Smile Window Learning Lovey Masks: Face masks with a translucent window for easy lip-reading that encourages clear communication.
For a more in-depth look at these tools, visit Richett's Blog here.
