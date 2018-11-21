If your child is teetering on the edge of depression, certain programming involving suicide can have powerful enough content to increase the risk of self-harm, a new study has found.

Michigan Medicine, the health arm of University of Michigan, researched just how much impact the widely popular, and rather controversial, Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" had on vulnerable teenagers. The study didn’t confirm the show had a direct link in increasing suicide but instead concluded parents with at-risk children should be more vigilant of their viewing habits.

The study only included teenagers who were previously considered at risk of suicide. The study did not include how this type of media exposure impacts kids who are not already considered depressed.

The show, "13 Reasons Why" revolves around a 17-year-old high school student who, before taking her own life, leaves audiotapes for people she believes are responsible. Parents, experts and teachers have said the show seems to glorify suicide, while some critics acknowledge it for its artistic merit in tackling an issue many teens face these days.

Victor Hong, M.D., medical director of psychiatric emergency services at Michigan Medicine and lead author of the recent study, saw the show become a phenomenon and decided to see if it contributed to suicide-related symptoms in teens already experiencing depression.

Out of 87 participants ages 13-17, 43 watched the show. Of those 43, about half said it heightened their risk of suicide. Many parents were unaware their child watched the show because they never talked about it.

“Youths who are in greatest need of adult support may be less likely to seek it out,” said Hong in a blog post about the study. He said parental viewership is largely absent, since most teens in the study, 84 percent, talked about it with other peers.

At-risk teenagers may avoid conversations about suicide with their parents because of the difficult nature of the topic, said Cheryl King, Ph.D., a child psychologist at U-M and senior author of the study. Of those teenagers surveyed, the majority identified with "13 Reasons Why" main character, Hannah Baker, who experienced anxiety, bullying and sexual assault.

Hong said further research is needed to “accurately gauge how media content that focuses on youth suicide can influence the mental health and suicide risk of its viewers.”

Though, in conclusion, the study pointed to a need for larger oversight by parents of the programming at-risk children watch.

"13 Reasons Why" was considered such a success that Netflix commissioned a second season, which premiered this past May. And because of the show’s continuing controversy, some episodes include a trigger warning and a suggestion to have a parent in the room while watching.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

© 2018 WZZM