(This story originally aired on Jan. 15, 2018) - After 18 years of working in higher education at various institutions, Shari Galiardi & David Hutchison found themselves wondering, "What's next?" Rather than climb the organizational ladder or plod along in well-worn career paths, they chose the path less traveled – one that would take them on mid-life adventures they simply couldn't imagine!

They bought, restored and updated a 1957 Sportcraft, 15 foot "canned ham" style camper trailer. Mixing the best of old and new, the couple added a solar-powered electrical system and high efficiency lights to the retro look of the little can that became their home. After renting out their house in North Carolina, and bidding farewell to their old life, they set off to explore North America.

They've been called brave, adventurous, and somewhat crazy, but to them, it just makes sense. Over the past 2 years, they have traveled over 45,000 miles – through 44 US states and parts of Canada, explored nearly 50 national parks and many other public lands. Along the way, they made countless new friends, found new meaning through volunteer service, and fell in love with their America all over again.

As environmental and outdoor educators, they bring a passion for learning to every opportunity – from sharing organic gardening knowledge to educating people about natural resource exploration and conservation. Both their unique camper and solar panel generate many questions from the curious, affording them the opportunity to start a conversation about living better with less with hundreds of people.

You can learn hear from Shari and David this weekend at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV show at DeVos Place.

Show Dates & Times

Thursday, January 15, 3:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Friday, January 16, 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday, January 17, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, January 18, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Admission

Adult – $9 | Children (6-14) – $3 | 5 & Under – Free

Courtesy: showspan.com

