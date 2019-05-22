SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. - Longtime television game show, The Price Is Right, is on a nationwide tour and will be making a stop in Michigan this fall.

The show will be at the DreamMakers Theater in Sault Ste. Marie in November and tickets go on sale Thursday, May 23.

Prizes may include appliances, vacations and even a brand new car -- just like on the normal studio production.

Get your tickets here.

