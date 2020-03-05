Last weekend, Cecily Strong portrayed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a Saturday Night Live sketch. It was a comedic message from Michigan's governor, which feels familiar to many residents of the state.

In the sketch, Strong is wearing a winter coat and sitting outside on a bench where she's --"nursing" a Labatt Blue--a surprising choice for a governor who enjoys Michigan craft beer.

WXYZ reporter Brian Abel asked her about the sketch, and she said “If I was writing the script I would have made sure we had a great Michigan craft beer in it, not a Labatts."

In response, Whitmer sent a "Michigan care package" to the actress, which included a variety of craft beer from Michigan's own Bell's Brewery.

"Honestly, this blew me away!" said Strong on Instagram.

Included in the package is Bell's Oberon, Official, Two Hearted Ale and Light Hearted Ale, as well as a collection of stickers, signs and other swag.

"I’m sorry I can’t share with you in person, so cheers to you from afar!" said Strong.

