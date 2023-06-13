The 1975 coming to Van Andel Arena in November

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m., while the general sale will begin Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 1975 would "love it if you made it" to the Van Andel Arena this November during their biggest North American tour yet.

Their tour Still...at their very best, will be at the Van Andel on November 22, 2023.

Over the last decade, The 1975 has become a defining sound of a generation, releasing their fifth studio album last October.

That album, titled 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' outsold the rest of the Top 5 combined to land the band their fifth Official UK Number 1 album in a row. The band was also crowned ‘Best Rock/Alternative Act’ at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

You can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale here.

The band is also making a stop in Detroit at Little Ceasars arena on Oct. 31.

