The Annual Berlin Fair: July 4th-9th

Marne is once again hosting their summer fair with tons to do, including rides, animals, music and more.

MARNE, Mich. — The Berlin Fair is chalked full of fun activities and events for the entire family. It is Michigan's longest running fair since 1855!

This fair came about due to 4-H competitions. They show horses, pigs, cows, rabbits and anything else you can find under the roof of a barn.

You even get to see the judges decide which animal takes home the blue ribbon.

If you are interested in petting the barn animals, there will be a petting zoo every day of the event and you can take your very own pony ride as well.

There will also be horse speed and agility races everyday this week.

There are also carnival rides for all ages to partake in. From slow and simple rides to gut-twisting coasters. The rides will be up all week. Though each day has a different time where they allow guests to enter the carnival area.

If you aren't into adrenaline pumping activities, you can watch other people participate in them. Tractor pulls, race car races, and monster truck races take place all week just to name a few.

Each day has a different theme of awareness. Wednesday is Senior Citizen's day, if you are 62 + you get free admittance for the day. Thursday is Disability Awareness day, there will be rides for those with special needs from 1 until 2:30 p.m. but an RSVP is required. Friday is Kid's Day where ages 12 and under are free. And the final day of the carnival, Saturday, is Veteran's Day where all vets get free admission all day. On Saturday, there will also be live music from 3 until 10 p.m.

Parking is free and adult admission is $5. To get on rides or into the racing stadium is an additional cost.

