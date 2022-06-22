The BOB is set to reopen in September

The BOB says that it is reopening to the public in the fall with lots of changes to the sprawling four-story building.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After closing its doors at the end of 2021, a popular downtown Grand Rapids hangout announce Wednesday that they will be reopening in September.

The BOB says that it is reopening to the public in the fall with lots of changes to the sprawling four-story building.

The layout of The Big Old Building will be reimagined to include some new features while keeping some of its old favorites.

Two floors of the building will be dedicated to special events and private dining. This new space will be where L3vel and Eve were previously located.

The comedy club, Dr. Grins, will be returning with live entertainment and Bobarino's and HOME are bringing back live music when the building reopens.

BOB's Brewery will also be returning, but with expanded operations that include a new area on the first floor and a beer garden on Ottawa and Fulton.

The BOB also says that they will be improving the customer service experience with new technology that simplifies ordering and a switch to 100 percent cashless transactions.

The Gilmore Collection, a restaurant group that owns The BOB, is looking to hire servers, customer service representatives, bartenders, culinary staff and management for the September reopening.

They are asking anyone interested in applying to visit www.gilmorejobs.com.

For more information, applicants can also contact Matt Dowdy at matt@gilmorec.com.

