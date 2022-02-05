'The Judds: The Final Tour' to kick off at Van Andel Arena this September

“I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a month after country music superstar Naomi Judd's death, her daughter Wynonna Judd is preparing for "The Judds: The Final Tour."

The 11-date tour will be kicking off in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena Sept. 30. The tour was announced in April, just weeks before Naomi's death.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna said in a release.

With a slew of guest stars joining in the tour, concertgoers will hear from Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and more.

This last tour will wrap up in Lexington, Kentucky, where a homecoming celebration will be held for the Judds.

“It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts," Wynonna said. "I am feeling extra grateful.”

“I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do,” said Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband.

Together, Wynonna and Naomi were known simply as The Judds, a country music group that released 15 #1 hits and sold millions of albums. The pair have received numerous awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Grammys and more.

