TikTok star Matt Rife coming to Grand Rapids in 2024

The popular comedian, who has gained a massive following through social media, will stop at DeVos Place on his "ProbleMATTic World Tour."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular comedian and TikTok star announced a stop in Grand Rapids on his upcoming world tour.

Matt Rife's "ProbleMATTic World Tour" is coming to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids next year.

The tour kicks off in Spokane, WA in July of 2023 and concludes in Milan, Italy in October of 2024.

Rife will appear in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Feb 8, 2024 ahead of a show at the Fillmore Theater in Detroit the next day.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday at the DeVos Place box office. A special artist presale is currently underway.

Rife has over 14 million followers on TikTok and billions of views on his standup videos.

He is known for interacting with the audience and his quick wit which lets him turn almost any interaction into a joke.

Rife has two self-produced comedy specials available on YouTube, "Only Fans" and "Matthew Steven Rife."

Rife's promo video for the ProbleMATTic World Tour boasts some star power with a couple of cameo appearances from a major Hollywood power couple.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.