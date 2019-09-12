GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everyone's favorite "tool man" is coming to Grand Rapids live on stage next year.

Tim Allen and ASM Grand Rapids announced Monday the Michigan native would be performing at DeVos Performance Hall on July 18, 2020, for a night of stand-up comedy.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena box offices.

Allen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, is famous for his role as Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor in "Home Improvement," Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" series and is currently starring in his sitcom "Last Man Standing."

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.