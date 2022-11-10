Michigan native starring in 'Tootsie': 'It's a love letter to theater'

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to two performers about their ties to West Michigan and what audience members can expect from "Tootsie."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, Oct. 11 is opening night at DeVos Performance Hall for "Tootsie", a Tony-award winning musical.

The Broadway Theater Guide says "Tootsie" is about "a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime."

13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Meredith TerHaar got the chance to chat with two of the performers, Payton Reilly and Matt Kurzyniec. They both hail from Michigan and are excited to bring this show to a hometown audience.

"It is nonstop laughter from start to finish. It is a story that is a love letter to theater, so people who love theater, you're really gonna pick up on a lot of jokes and inside jokes amongst the theater community, but it is for everyone," Reilly said of the show.

Performing at DeVos Performance Hall is particularly special for Reilly and Kurzyniec. They met at Western Michigan University, where they began dating before moving to New York City and getting engaged. Now, they say it's exciting to return to West Michigan.

"I've seen concerts (at DeVos Performance Hall) throughout college, and I've gone up to see things, but yeah, this is a dream come true being able to play so close to home," Reilly said.

For Kurzyniec, the chance to get out and see a show is a well-deserved treat for both the audience and the performers.

"We're starting to see this resurgence of theater in the community, especially after COVID and everything else, so it's definitely a night out that we've all earned over these past couple of years," he said.

"Tootsie" is playing at DeVos Performance Hall through the Oct. 16. You can buy tickets online or in-person at the Broadway Grand Rapids box office.

