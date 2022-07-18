Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to Grand Rapids this Fall

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to DeVos Performance Hall in November with a festive holiday production that's for all ages.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a holiday circus show with a new twist on festive classics. The Broadway-style production has singing, dancing, juggling and more that is designed to dazzle all ages.

The traveling holiday circus performance will be here in Grand Rapids at DeVos Place for one night only on Tuesday, November 29th at 7:30 p.m.

The 90-minute performance features aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobatics and an original score of music with twists on seasonal songs like “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. There's also a pre-sale on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

Over 50 million people have experienced the show since its beginning in 1993. Cirque Dreams is a globally recognized franchise that has worked on and produced Broadway shows, theatre tours, cruise line shows and performed in venues all around the world.

Tickets start out at $29.00 per person. and can be purchased at DeVos Performance Hall's website or by clicking here.

