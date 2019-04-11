GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedian Trevor Noah, who hosts "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, is bringing his stand-up tour to West Michigan.

He will preform on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. The 2020 shows start off Jan. 10 in Buffalo, New York, and will now visit arenas across the U.S., Europe, Ireland, Germany and India.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place

The Emmy-winning The Daily Show host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, most recently including “Son of Patricia” on Netflix.

For more information on the tour click here.

RELATED VIDEO:

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.