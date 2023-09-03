Ultimate Sport Show returns to Grand Rapids

Looking to upgrade your fishing setup, learn some new tricks or even take home a new boat? You'll want to check out the DeVos Place Thursday through Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The outdoor enthusiast's favorite expo is back in Grand Rapids Thursday through Sunday at DeVos Place.

Whether you're into fishing, woodworking, rock climbing, or wood chopping, there's something for everyone at the 78th Annual Ultimate Sport Show. It starts Thursday at 1 p.m.

Here's the schedule:

THURSDAY, March 9 - 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, March 10 - 12 p.m. –8 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 11 - 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, March 12 - 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Check out the vendor floor plan and list here.

You can buy tickets online or at the DeVos Place Box Office.

Adult admission will run you $12 while children ages 6-14 cost $5. Children 5 & under get in for free.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.