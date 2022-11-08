Sand castles, Unity Music Festival and more to do this weekend in West Michigan

There's lots to do along the lakeshore and around Grand Rapids this weekend.

MICHIGAN, USA — There's always a lot to do in West Michigan on the weekends, but don't worry, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has you covered. Check out some of the coolest activities each weekend with our weekend guide to West Michigan.

Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest

Where: City Beach, Grand Haven

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

What: The Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual sand sculpture contest on Saturday. Contestants will have two hours to construct their sculptures to be observed by panel of judges. This is a family friendly event event. Find out more information here.

Holland Farmer's Market

Where: 150 W 8th St, Holland

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

What: Open every Wednesday and Saturday, you can shop for plants and flowers, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey, meat, jam, gourmet specialty foods and more. Use your Bridge (SNAP) Card at the Market and get double the spending power to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables as part of the Double Up Food Bucks program. Get more information on the market here.

Unity Christian Music Festival

Where: Heritage Landing, Downtown Muskegon at Shoreline Drive and 7th Street

When: Now through Saturday, Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.

What: The West Michigan Christian music festival is back this week with shows now through the weekend. Friday night headliners include Mac Powell and Crowder and Saturday headliners are Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys. In addition to the music there is also food, games and a kids area open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. each day. Get more information about the festival here.

Grand Rapids Tequila Fest

Where: DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

What: Sample over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails all while enjoying music, games, food and Mexican culture. Entry into the event will get you sampling tickets and free tumbler glass to take home as a souvenir. There are VIP tickets available to the event that get you in an hour early to sample as much as you'd like. Learn more about the event here.

Summer Concert Series in Kollen Park

Where: Kollen Park, Holland

When: Friday, Aug. 12 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

What: It's the final show in Holland's Summer Concert Series featuring the Holland Symphony Orchestra with Mariachi Garibaldi . Music starts at 6:30 p.m. and a food truck is available at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic basket. Get more information on the concert here.

Beer City Experience Tour

Where: Jolly Pumpkin, 428 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

What: Celebrate Beer City USA with a walking tour of some of the craft breweries in Grand Rapids. This Saturday's tour will visit New Holland's Knickerbocker, Harmony Hall and Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales & North Peak Brewing Co. The tour will take you down Bridge Street in Grand Rapids and will give you a history of Grand Rapids beer culture and let you sample some of the finest beers in the city. Get more information on the event here.

