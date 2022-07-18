A new immersive Van Gogh experience opens Friday

This immersive Van Gogh exhibit features a 35 minute show projected on the walls of a 20,000 sq. ft. room and a few other surprises that Van Gogh fans may enjoy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not to be confused with the Van Gogh exhibit that just completed its run at DeVos Place, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will start welcoming guests on Friday in a 20,000 square foot venue in Grand Rapids.

This Van Gogh exhibit shares some similarities with the one that was at DeVos Place, but also has some aspects that set it apart.

"What makes our exhibition different really is our focus on complete immersion from the time you enter, as well as our gallery-style approach," said John Zaller, the Executive Producer for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

This immersion includes reproductions of Van Gogh's bedroom and studio where he crafted his work. The studio also includes the opportunity to create your own art that can be displayed on the walls for other visitors.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience also features reproductions of his paintings that you can get up close and personal with in a gallery style presentation. The exhibit teaches the audience about the artist's life, style, process and technique.

Like other traveling immersive Van Gogh exhibits, this one also projects his paintings on the walls in a massive room, but it features more works than its competitors.

"Other immersive shows that are traveling typically focus only on that immersive, element, and they use 200 to 300 of his works and paintings, we use 400 of his paintings, we also do all the projections in 4K, which is the highest resolution available. And it's an incredible 35 minute show that's award winning and has been voted America's favorite immersive experience," Zaller added.

There is also a sound track and Van Gogh quotes from his personal letters voiced by actors that accompanies the images in the show.

The entire exhibit takes about an hour to an hour in a half to get through.

The venue is located next to Hobby Lobby in Grand Rapids at 555 Center Drive NW.

Ticket prices start at $32.20 for adults and $19.10 for children and are available at VanGoghExpo.com/Grand-Rapids.

