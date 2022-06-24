Day Trippin': Welcome to Pentwater!

Take a day trip with us to Pentwater, Michigan.

PENTWATER, Mich. — From fiery sunrises, to clear waters, and sandy shorelines, Pentwater, Michigan is the place to be this summer. This hidden gem screams pure Michigan, but there is no using the snooze button if you want to optimize your time in this small town. We began our day trip bright and early charter fishing with Hillbilly Charter Fishing.

Captain Hillbilly and Jillbilly were a blast, offering a variety of sports fishing, eco-tours and sunrise cruises. Although, we personally thought their specialty was offering love, laughter and countless memories.

After charter fishing, we recharged at Green Isaacs located at 240 S Hancock Street. Here, they offer a variety of Michigan-roasted coffee, a great selection of tea and even old-fashioned sodas. As for fun, their menu is comprised of all sorts of baked goods—but you can't leave without trying one of their fan-favorite burritos. Perfect to grab and go enjoy the green village right across the street or wherever your adventure may take you next.

Get your creative fix at one of the many art galleries. Satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade fudge or ice cream, or shop 'til you drop at one of the many unique storefronts.

We popped into Birch Michigan & Pentwater Candle Company. This is a one-stop shop for vintage and new home décor, kitchen goods, hand-poured artisan-made candles, home and body products, specialty gifts, vintage nautical collectibles and more. Pentwater Candle Company has three custom-created candle scents, including the signature Pentwater candle, with now over 10,000 candles sold! They are located at 119 S Hancock Street.

If you want to extend your trip longer than a day, Charles Mears State Park offers 175 paved campsites adjacent to Lake Michigan and Pentwater's North Pierhead. There you can find playgrounds, hiking trails and a sand dune overlooking the big lake.

There was so much that we couldn't get to while shooting this story, but here are more options:

The Historical Society Museum

Climb Mt. Baldy

The Pentwater-Hart-Montague Bike Trail

Jilly’s Glass Gallery (Art gallery)

The Painted Frog Gallery (Art gallery)

Oldwick Post (For coffee, amazing fudge and a gift shop)

Good Stuff’s Café (Breakfast/lunch)

Cottage Garden Café (Breakfast/lunch)

The Antler Bar (Lunch/dinner)

Brown Bear (Dinner)

Gull Landing (Dinner)

House of Flavors (Ice cream)

Cenzo’s Italian Market (A small local grocery store)