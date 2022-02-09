Day Trippin': Welcome to Ionia

Join 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Samantha Jacques as she explores all that Ionia has to offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia is a countryside town rich in agriculture, history and unique homes.

Major Dan Balice says, "Frankly it's a great place to grow up, it's a great place to live and it's a great place to visit."

It's a quaint town with enormous pride of place.

"In my opinion, we’ve got the most beautiful main street you’re ever going to find in the state of Michigan," explained Balice. "I would encourage anyone who is interested in beautiful historic buildings to come to Ionia. The sandstone on these buildings is as beautiful as anything you’ve seen anywhere."

The buildings make you feel like you're lost in an Italian villa, except this sandstone was mined right in the city of Ionia.

Once you're finished checking out these beautiful buildings, just a few blocks down the road, you can find a nearly 100-year-old movie theatre.

Built in 1931, this theatre was originally made for large productions but aired its first screen movie in 1985. At one point in time, tickets were only 40 cents.

Next, head from the nearly 100-year-old movie theatre to a family-owned farm, proving roots really do run deep in Ionia.

Horrocks of Ionia has been in business since 1955 and has been family owned since then. Filling their property with everything from perennials, to hydrangeas, to fruit trees. They even have a shade house filled with plants that require little to no sun and a Japanese garden center.

As seasons change, so do they, transforming into a beautiful Christmas tree farm for the holiday season, where you can find 45 acres of trees to pick from. They offer horse rides back into the fields, hot cocoa and story time with Santa.

If you're looking to grab a bite to eat and a beer, Steele Street Brewing is calling your name. They are a small microbrewery, meaning they make everything that they serve there, aiming to be a community stop that allows guests to push tables together, visit with friends and enjoy a beer and some pizza.

Burn off the beer and pizza biking along one of their many trails or enjoying one of the many parks and playgrounds.

No matter how you choose to spend it, Ionia is sure to surprise you.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.