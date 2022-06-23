Wiz Khalifa coming to Grand Rapids to promote 'Khalifa Kush' this Saturday

The rapper is heading to GAGE in Grand Rapids on Saturday for the launch of his new line of marijuana, Khalifa Kush.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wiz Khalifa is heading to a local dispensary in Grand Rapids on June 25 to promote his new line of marijuana products, Khalifa Kush.

The popular rapper says he created the marijuana himself in 2012 and is now bringing it to Michigan with the exclusive launch at GAGE dispensaries throughout the state.

But, Grand Rapids is getting a special treat, because Wiz Khalifa himself is coming to GAGE Grand Rapids to help launch his product in West Michigan.

Wiz Khalifa is known for his song "Black and Yellow," which is represented in his brand of marijuana's packaging.

Key Mitch will be DJing live from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wiz Khalifa will be arriving at 1:30 p.m.

GAGE is a Michigan based cannabis dispensary company with a dozen locations throughout the state.

You can check out the entire story behind Khalifa Kush here.

